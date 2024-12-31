Raj Shamani: 'Don't Compromise On What You Believe Is Right' Youtube Podcast Star On Business Of Content Creation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Social influencer Raj Shamani had an interaction with LiveMint's Sounak Mukhopadhyay. The YouTuber spoke in detail about his achievements in 2024.

Q: Raj, you are one of the youngest Indians to represent the country at the United Nations and a founder of House of X. Can you share how this journey began and what motivated you to venture into podcasting?

A: In 2021, I had to leave my business and my city, Indore, for unforeseen reasons. All of a sudden, I didn't know what to do in life, which made me feel like 'I am a useless kid'. At the same time, I was passionate about creating an impact in society but didn't know how.

I thought there would be so many people like me who want to do something but are clueless about where to start, how to grow and how to level up in life. My desperation at that time and my passion for helping everyone like me led me to start the podcast.

I thought if I could get the top 1% of entrepreneurs/celebrities/experts in the country to share 'how they started' and learn from them about 'how to grow fast in life', I would be able to help myself and many people like me.

Q: With so many achievements under your belt-entrepreneurship, YouTube podcasting, and being a top influencer, how do you balance these roles?

A: I have an 'ALL IN BEHAVIOR' mindset. I am a very bad person at talking about balance, honestly. I am extremely obsessed and passionate. I don't see all the things I do as different roles; I see them as different problems.

My role in all these problems is either as a coach who coaches the teams to solve the problem or as the problem solver myself. So, I pick up the biggest problem from one of the businesses and then go all in with a sense of urgency to solve it. I don't leave that problem until I solve it fully and then I move to the next problem. Honestly, there's no trick to balance; it's just one problem at a time.