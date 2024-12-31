Children's Joy Adds Flavor To Atmosphere Of Khaleeji Zain 26 In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Shahad Kamal

KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The watching and joy of children for the matches of the (Khaleeji Zain 26 added a special flavor to the atmosphere of the held in Kuwait as their laughter and joy flooded the stadiums and entertainment venues which distinguished this huge sporting event.

Children are often seen with the face paintings of the colors of the flags and wearing the uniforms of their favorite teams, participating with enthusiasm in cheering their teams from the stands and fan zones.

They were also seen enjoying games and activities set up by the organizing committee for children such as penalty kicks, face painting and shows which helped families have unique experiences. (end)

afh









MENAFN31122024000071011013ID1109044843