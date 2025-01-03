Russians Strike At Bohodukhiv In Kharkiv Region In Morning - Fire Broke Out At Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of 3 January, Russian invaders attacked Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, and a fire broke out at the enterprise.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

Due to the shelling at 07:22 in Bohodukhiv, the hangar of a civilian enterprise is on fire. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties, Syniehubov said.

According to him, a hit was recorded in the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, in an open area. Five private households, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged.

The Russians also struck an open area outside the village of Okip with two guided aerial bombs. There were no casualties.

The enemy shelled the centre of Borova village in Izium district. An excavator, a building of an educational institution, sports and other infrastructure were damaged.

Two hits to the ground were recorded near the village of Borshchova in Kharkiv district.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. They were rebuffed.

The Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near Zakhidne, Dvorichna and Kruglyakivka in the Kupiansk sector. Four enemy attacks took place there over the last day.

As a result of increased evacuation measures, seven people, including two children, were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borivske directions.

As Ukrinform reported, utilities have been fully restored in Kharkiv after a massive rocket attack on 25 December.

