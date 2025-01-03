Convoy To Parachinar Set To Depart Tomorrow Amid Plans For Disarming Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif announced that both parties in Kurram would provide a comprehensive plan for disarming within 15 days.

According to Barrister Saif, preparations for the and security arrangements of the convoy heading to Kurram tomorrow (Saturday) are underway. As per the Apex Committee's decision, Kurram will be cleared of weapons and bunkers. The free display and use of weapons will be strictly prohibited, and collecting donations for purchasing arms will not be allowed in Kurram.

Also Read: Police Constable Shot Dead in Bannu's Cantt Area

Barrister Saif stated that as part of the agreement, the construction of any new bunkers by the parties will be banned, and existing bunkers must be dismantled within a month. Any group attempting to mobilize after the removal of bunkers will be treated as terrorists and dealt with accordingly.

Convoy to Parachinar to Depart on Saturday

The district administration revealed that convoys on the Peshawar-Parachinar main highway would begin operating tomorrow, with strict measures in place to ensure unobstructed travel.

The peace agreement was finalized during a grand jirga held in Kohat, where all parties signed the accord . Barrister Saif highlighted that 50 sessions were held to reach this agreement, with significant contributions from all stakeholders.

The provincial government announced on Saturday that the first convoy to Parachinar had been dispatched following the signing of the peace agreement.

The agreement stipulates compensation for damages, the confiscation of heavy weaponry, and the dismantling of all bunkers established by the parties involved.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif emphasized that convoys on land routes to Kurram will resume on Saturday as part of the peace restoration efforts.