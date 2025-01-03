AFU Shoot Down 60 Russian Drones Overnight, Another 26 Are Lost In Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defence Forces have shot down 60 Russian Shahed and other types of attack drones, and another 26 imitator drones have been lost.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

Starting at 21:00 on Thursday, 2 January, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 93 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces.

As of 09:00, 60 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Dnipro regions.

Due to the active counteraction of the Defence Forces, 26 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences), and one is still in the air.

Several strike drones hit private businesses and apartment buildings in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions.

In Kyiv region, private houses and cars were damaged in several districts. There was a death and injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, a truck driver was killed and four other people were injured in Kyiv region as a result of a drone attack on 3 January,

Photo is illustrative