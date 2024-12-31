UN Official Criticizes Taliban's Recent Decision: The Chosen Path Is Wrong

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged the to revoke all discriminatory orders against Afghanistan's women. Volker Turk called the recent Taliban warning regarding the termination of NGO licenses for employing women an“absolute mistake.”

In a letter on Tuesday, Turk expressed deep concern about the Taliban's warning to NGOs regarding the employment of women. He stated that the path the Taliban has chosen is completely wrong.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights described the situation in Afghanistan as dire, noting that more than half of the population is living in poverty.

According to Turk, NGOs play a crucial role in providing life-saving assistance to women, men, girls, and boys in Afghanistan. He warned that the Taliban's new directive would directly impact access to humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan.

The UN High Commissioner called on the Taliban to revoke this deeply discriminatory order and all other actions that eliminate women's and girls' access to education, employment, public services, including healthcare, and their freedom of movement.

In his letter, Volker Turk emphasized that no country can make political, economic, or social progress by excluding half of its population from public life.

Volker Turk further urged the Taliban to change its course for the future of Afghanistan, stressing that the current approach is detrimental to the nation's progress. He emphasized that any lasting improvement in Afghanistan requires full participation from all members of society, including women.

The Taliban's recent actions have sparked international outrage, and continued restrictions on women's rights could lead to worsening conditions for the people of Afghanistan. The United Nations and human rights organizations are pressing the Taliban to reverse these policies and allow women to fully participate in the society.

