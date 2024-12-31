Def Leppard, Brad Paisley & Train To Headline SWFL Charity Music Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harvest Nights Charity Festival

The Charity Pros Donate Thousands of Tickets to First Responders, Teachers & Veterans

- Megan Maloney

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Charity Pros are kicking off the New Year by honoring local Heroes in the community. The Harvest Nights Charity Music Festival will host some of the biggest names in entertainment on January 10-12th at the John Jimmie Rodeo Grounds in Immokalee, Florida. Coming off their sold-out stadium tour, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard, Country music superstar Brad Paisley, and multi-Grammy winning band TRAIN will headline the three-day charity event near the Seminole Casino in Immokalee, presented by the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.

The Charity Pros, a Ft. Myers non-profit that advocates for children's social causes and their "Megan's Wish" program, is well known for supporting local heroes at their events. "We wanted to start the year off right," explains Megan Maloney, co-founder and President of The Charity Pros, "it is always an easy decision to honor our local heroes, so we invited a few thousand first responders, teachers, and veterans to join us for the biggest event of the year." The Charity Pros previously produced the "Hurricane Heroes" concert at Hammond Stadium with Matchbox Twenty to honor the Lee County Sheriff's Office and unsung Heroes in the community on the first anniversary of Hurricane Ian. In 2021, they took over Hertz Arena with John Fogerty and Foreigner, honoring the local first responders and their families who passed from COVID.

In addition to Def Leppard, Brad Paisley, and Train, the entertainment lineup is diverse and exciting, featuring Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, Don Felder, formerly 27 years with the Eagles, multi-platinum rock band Tesla, country sensation Terri Clark, fast-rising rock star Tim Montana, Alana Springsteen, American Idol finalists Will Mosely, Jack Blocker and Casey Bishop w/Rock Republic, and local favorites the Ben Allen Band and Maiden Cane. This variety will keep you on the edge of your seat all weekend.

"We love to bring bands, their fans, and the community together for a cause," continues Megan. "We donated 1000 tickets to Vet Tix, and they were gone in 15 minutes; this is a fantastic charity event that also celebrates our local heroes.” Ensure you bring plenty of cash; the Charity Pros will have signed guitars, vacations, and other great raffle items available. Proceeds from the festival will help support the Immokalee Foundation, Guadalupe Center, Cancer Alliance Network, Collier Community Foundation, and Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.

Train will kick off the weekend, headlining“First Responder Friday” to honor law enforcement, firefighters, medical workers, and all first responders. Saturday is“Teacher Appreciation,” so come out and celebrate the teachers with Def Leppard. Brad Paisley takes the stage on Sunday to honor the military and veterans. The festival boasts the biggest mobile stage in North America, with a production unseen in SWFL.

The Harvest Nights Music Festival will feature a Festival Village with an array of arts and crafts booths, retail vendors, local business activations, and various food trucks. On-site camping is also available for RVs, trailers, and campers. Single-day and Three-day tickets offer VIP options, a stage front Party Pit, reserved seating, and lawn seating. For tickets go to .

