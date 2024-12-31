Year Ender: 2024 Marked A Year For India’S Youth To Go Big

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The past decade under Prime Narendra Modi's leadership has been nothing short of a youth-driven revolution, where dreams met opportunities and innovation became a way of life.

From reimagining education through the transformative New Education Policy to nearly doubling the number of medical colleges, PM Modi has laid the foundation for a future brimming with possibilities. With initiatives like Start-Up India igniting entrepreneurial spirits, Khelo India fostering a generation of sports champions, and Digital India equipping the youth with cutting-edge skills, the government has not just supported young minds but empowered them to lead. More than 1.42 crore youth have been trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The momentum of this transformative decade has propelled us into 2024, ushering in a new wave of opportunities for India's youth.

In 2024, Modi Government has reinforced its commitment to empowering India's youth by launching forward-thinking policies and programs aimed at fostering innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship, and technological growth.

Some of those initiatives are as follows:

Revival of Nalanda University

The revival of the ancient Nalanda University is a testament to Modi Government's dedication to preserving its rich educational heritage. The university, once a global centre for knowledge and innovation, was rebuilt to serve as a hub for global collaboration, research, and cultural exchange.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024

To address systemic issues of cheating and unfair practices in public examinations, the government introduced this landmark legislation. It ensures stringent measures to prevent malpractices, including severe penalties for offenders. The Act aims to protect the integrity of India's examination system, providing a level playing field for hardworking students and restoring public trust in education.

Vigyan Dhara scheme

Recognising the importance of science and technology in India's future, the Vigyan Dhara Scheme aims to inspire and empower young minds to pursue careers in Science and Technology. The proposed budget for implementing this unified scheme is ₹10,579.84 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period, spanning from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The main objective of scheme is to enhance capacity of science and technology (S&T) to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the country.

PM's package for the youth

A Rs 2 lakh crore Prime Minister's Package has been announced to provide a massive boost to employment generation and skill development initiatives. Targeted at 4.1 crore youth, the package includes funding for upskilling programs, startup incubation support and sector-specific training initiatives. It aims to create opportunities in industries such as manufacturing, IT, green energy, and healthcare. This comprehensive package aligns with the government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by equipping youth with skills to succeed in competitive global markets.

PM Vidyalaxmi scheme

The PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme is a ground-breaking initiative to ensure that financial limitations do not obstruct India's youth from pursuing higher education. PM Vidyalaxmi is another key initiative stemming out of the National Education Policy, 2020, which had recommended that financial assistance should be made available to meritorious students through various measures in both public and private HEIs.

Under the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, any student who gets admission in quality Higher Education Institution (QHEIs) will be eligible to get collateral free, guarantor free loan from banks and financial institutions to cover full amount of tuition fees and other expenses related to the course.

75,000 more medical seats

Addressing the growing demand for healthcare professionals in India, the government has approved the addition of 75,000 new medical seats across the country. This expansion covers undergraduate (MBBS) and postgraduate medical programs, particularly in underserved regions. By establishing new medical colleges and upgrading existing institutions, the government aims to improve access to medical education, bridge the doctor-patient ratio, and enhance India's healthcare infrastructure. The move will create more opportunities for aspiring doctors while strengthening the nation's healthcare system.

Protection of youth from drug menace

MANAS (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra) helpline was launched to assist and report drug-related issues, contributing to Nasha Mukta Bharat. MANAS will have a toll-free number 1933, a web portal, a mobile app and UMANG app so that citizens of the country can anonymously connect with NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) 24x7 for seeking advice on deaddiction and rehabilitation, sharing information on drug trafficking.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, has developed a "ToFEI Implementation Manual" for schools, launched on World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) (May 31, 2024). The goal of the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) campaign is to ensure that educational institutions nationwide adhere to the ToFEI guidelines and become Tobacco Free Areas.

Brighter future for sports

Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) programme

To promote talent development and inclusivity in athletics, the Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) Programme has been launched. KIRTI aims to cultivate sporting talent among the youth. Khelo India has made a significant contribution to India's Mission Olympics; in fact, 25 per cent of the Indian contingent (28 athletes) at the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 were Khelo India athletes.

Skilling 20 lakh youth over a 5-year period

While presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament, the Finance Minister announced that 20 lakh youth will be skilled over a period of 5-years and 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes will be upgraded.

Scheme for internship opportunities to 1 crore youth

This scheme aims to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth, bridging the gap between education and employment. The initiative will help young people gain practical work experience, develop skills, and improve their employability in various sectors. This program provides 12 months of real-life business exposure, with an internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month and one-time assistance of Rs 6,000. Participating companies will cover training costs and 10 per cent of the internship costs from their CSR.

Appointment of over 15000 youth in first 100 days of Modi 3.0

First 100 days of the third term of the Modi Government was marked by several key initiatives and decisions which have positively impacted the lives of people and laid a strong foundation for Vikshit Bharat@2047. During the period of 100 days, appointment letters have been issued to over 15000 youth for government jobs by Central Ministries and Departments.

A new political dawn for the youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement in his I-Day speech for involving 1 lakh youth from non-political backgrounds is seen as a move to democratise the political participation. The initiative seeks to eliminate biases associated with traditional political families, thereby promoting meritocracy and new thinking in governance.

A leap towards excellence in research and development

PM Modi chaired the first meeting of the governing body of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation injecting Rs 50,000 crore over five years to energize the research ecosystem, spanning emerging fields from AI to semiconductors, quantum computing, and climate change.