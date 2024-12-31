Beijing Review: Gold Rush 2.0? Unpacking The Glowing Trends Among China's Youth

With the rise of guochao culture and continuous innovations in goldsmithing in recent years, has continued to redefine its place in every generation's story.

A main driver of the recent "gold rush" is that a lot of young people today have a higher appreciation for aesthetics and fashion, as well as a strong sense of cultural pride. The charm of also lies in the fact that it symbolizes a desire for positive meaning and good vibes. A fourth unique aspect of gold is its stable value, which holds up over time. With the rise of social media, Chinese consumers now have a much better understanding of gold and its value.

One of the best ways to preserve a millennium-old aesthetic legacy is by bringing it into our daily lives. And gold jewelry is the perfect carrier of this vision. On the other hand, culture has also profoundly shaped the design of gold jewelry.

It takes countless trials to forge true gold. Turning a simple gold piece from sketch into reality requires intricate steps and years of dedication from skilled goldsmiths.

Over the past decades, improvements in gold crafting techniques have allowed designers to think big and any idea can be brought to life. Designs previously deemed unfeasible, such as large areas of hollow gold, fine lines and twisted shapes, are now all possible to create.

The passage of time not only has added to gold's cultural symbolism by lending it even more depth and meaning, but also is a testament to the continuous evolution of craftsmanship and how it fuels the imagination behind gold design.

Comments to [email protected]



TikTok:

@cachinachic/video/7454412623744879902

X:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Weibo:

Website:

SOURCE Beijing Review