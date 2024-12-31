Missile Fragments Damage 3 Private Buildings, 2 Cars In Kyiv
Date
12/31/2024 5:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A missile fragment fell in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, damaging three private buildings and two cars.
This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
'As a result of a morning missile strike on Kyiv, debris fell in the Darnytsia district of the capital. Three private buildings and two cars were damaged. No injuries were reported,' the statement said.
Read also:
Russian missile
debris falls in Darnytsia district of Kyiv - KCMA
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of 31 December, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Russian use of ballistic weapons.
MENAFN31122024000193011044ID1109044519
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.