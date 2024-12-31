Missile Fragments Damage 3 Private Buildings, 2 Cars In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A missile fragment fell in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, damaging three private buildings and two cars.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

'As a result of a morning missile strike on Kyiv, debris fell in the Darnytsia district of the capital. Three private buildings and two cars were damaged. No injuries were reported,' the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of 31 December, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Russian use of ballistic weapons.