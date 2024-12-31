Event Dedicated To Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis Held In New York's Times Square
Date
12/31/2024 5:09:38 AM
An event dedicated to December 31, the Day of Solidarity of
World Azerbaijanis, was held in Times Square in New York.
Azernews reports that the event was organized
by the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation (AAYF) with the
assistance of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of
Azerbaijan.
One of the central LED screens of the square broadcasts unique
video materials telling about the history of Azerbaijan, its rich
national traditions, and territorial integrity, and also
demonstrating the state flag, national costumes, and dances.
AAYF activists, including Azerbaijani students studying in the
United States, personally interacted with tourists and New Yorkers,
telling them about the significance of the event. The event will
continue throughout the day.
