Event Dedicated To Day Of Solidarity Of World Azerbaijanis Held In New York's Times Square

12/31/2024 5:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event dedicated to December 31, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, was held in Times Square in New York.

Azernews reports that the event was organized by the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation (AAYF) with the assistance of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

One of the central LED screens of the square broadcasts unique video materials telling about the history of Azerbaijan, its rich national traditions, and territorial integrity, and also demonstrating the state flag, national costumes, and dances.

AAYF activists, including Azerbaijani students studying in the United States, personally interacted with tourists and New Yorkers, telling them about the significance of the event. The event will continue throughout the day.

AzerNews

