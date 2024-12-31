(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's fragile democracy faces a critical test as prosecutors seek to arrest former President Evo Morales on charges of human trafficking and statutory rape. This development marks a new low in the power struggle between Morales and his former ally, current President Luis Arce.



Prosecutors have requested six months of preventive detention for Morales, alleging he had a child with a 15-year-old girl in 2016 while serving as president. Morales, who led Bolivia from 2006 to 2019, vehemently denies these accusations, claiming they form part of a "brutal war" to prevent his 2025 presidential bid.



The case has ignited political tensions across Bolivia. Morales' supporters have staged violent protests, blocking roads and clashing with police. These actions have paralyzed parts of the country, straining its already fragile economy.







This crisis extends beyond Morales, exposing deep fissures in Bolivia's political landscape. The ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party has split, with Morales and Arce now bitter rivals. This division weakens Bolivia's democratic institutions and raises concerns about the country's stability.

Bolivia's Political Powder Keg: Morales Faces Arrest as Democracy Teeters

International observers note a decline in Bolivia's democratic standing. Freedom House now ranks the country as only "partly free," reflecting growing concerns about judicial independence and media freedom.



As the 2025 election approaches, Bolivia stands at a crossroads. The ongoing power struggle between Arce and Morales, coupled with economic challenges, threatens to push the country towards increased authoritarianism and instability.



This situation tests Bolivia's democratic resilience. The coming months will prove crucial in determining whether the country can navigate these turbulent waters or slide further into crisis.

MENAFN31122024007421016031ID1109044448