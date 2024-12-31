BankPozitif’s Chairman Dr. Erkan Kork: “Our Economy is Advancing with Steady Steps Towards a Bright Future”

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Istanbul, Turkiye – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of Direc-tors of BankPozitif Credit and Development Bank, stated, "Türkiye possesses significant potential in the sector. Our is strong and, with a determined manage-ment, is steadily advancing towards a bright future. I believe that major investments, es-pecially in the FinTech sector, will continue in the coming year, concluding this year with record investments."



Dr. Erkan Kork provided an evaluation regarding 2025. He highlighted that despite the challenges, the Turkish sector continued to support the real sector and finance investments in 2024, saying, "We are leaving behind a year where we achieved the bene-fits of the new economic program, with significant reductions in the current account defi-cit, lower risk premiums, our exit from the grey list, the start of disinflation, record levels in the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye’s reserves, and upgrades from all rating agencies. It has been a year where we fulfilled our responsibilities as the Turkish banking sector, and our sector has reached a size of 30 trillion Turkish Liras. I believe that we will continue to remain in a strong position in the new year."



"Our Country Attracted $8.5 Billion in Investments in 10 Months"



Dr. Kork mentioned that a significant flow of capital into Türkiye might occur in the new year, adding, "President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during each of his overseas visits, pre-sents the dynamics and advantages of the Turkish economy to foreign investors. We know that Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek has made remarkable presentations to investors in the world’s major financial cities. Our country attracted in-vestments worth $8.5 billion in 10 months. In the FinTech sector, we reached an all-time record with $191 million in investments. I believe that in 2025, we will exceed these fig-ures."



"We Will Focus on Innovative Products"



Dr. Kork stated that they plan to strengthen digital infrastructure to make the banking experience more effective, saying, "We produce solutions that meet the needs of all cus-tomers who cross paths with our bank from end to end. In the new era, we will focus on innovative products by expanding our investments in digitalization and innovation. We will continue our high-impact and beneficial investments without delay. We will continue our journey of creating value for our country. In summary, we will work with determina-tion for a stronger Turkish economy and a stronger BankPozitif in 2025.”



