Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah, in Association with PETWITHIT, Hosts a Successful Celebration of Dogs & Delight

Fujairah, UAE – 31 December 2024: Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah, in partnership with PETWITHIT, successfully brought together pet lovers and their furry friends for the much-anticipated "Tails at the Beach Event" – a joyful celebration of dogs, companionship, and community. The event, held on Sunday, 22nd December, turned out to be a tail-wagging success, delighting both pets and their owners with a day filled with fun, excitement, and unique activities.



The day featured spectacular dog shows, interactive activities, and thrilling entertainment that had tails wagging and smiles beaming across the Radisson Blu grounds. Pet owners and visitors enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere, connecting over their shared love for pets while experiencing Fujairah's stunning coastal setting.



Mr. Rami Al Bawab, Cluster General Manager of Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah, expressed his enthusiasm for the event's success:

"At Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah, we are committed to fostering connections within our community. Partnering with PETWITHIT to host this unique event has been an incredible experience. Seeing pets and their owners share moments of joy and celebration in such a beautiful setting is truly rewarding. We look forward to organizing more events that bring families, friends, and pets together."



Mr. Mahmoud Elzeheiry, the General Manager of PETWITHIT added: "PETWITHIT is all about building a supportive and engaging community for pet parents. This event has been a testament to the importance of creating spaces where pets and owners can bond, play, and connect with other like-minded families. We are thrilled to have collaborated with Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah, to bring this vision to life."



Event Highlights

Dog Shows: Showcasing the talents and charm of dogs of all breeds

Interactive Activities: Fun and engaging games for pets and owners

Pet-Friendly Vendors: A variety of stalls offering pet products, services, and treats

Entertainment: Music, performances, and activities for all age groups



About Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah



Nestled between the majestic Hajar Mountains and the Arabian Gulf, Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah offers a blend of luxury and community engagement. Known for hosting unique and family-oriented events, the resort remains a preferred destination for creating unforgettable experiences.





