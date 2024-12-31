NMDC’s CSR Initiative Brings Transformational Support to Tribal Areas in Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 31, 2024 – NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer and the only operator of a mechanized diamond mine in Southeast Asia, has once again demonstrated its commitment to inclusive development and community welfare. Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, NMDC has extended remarkable support to the tribal communities in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, addressing critical infrastructure and welfare needs.

In two significant public ceremonies, NMDC handed over essential resources to the district administration, including:

• An Air-Conditioned Mortuary Vehicles (Baikunth Dham Vahini) for Khalwa Vikashkhand.

• Two Vessel Banks, complete with utensils and kitchenware, for community use in Khalwa and Harsud Vikashkhand.

The two vessel banks were handed over to State Govt. officials during a grand public event, the “Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana,” in Khalwa on December 25, 2024. The event was graced by the Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs, Asset Management, and Bhopal Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, Dr. Vijay Shah, who commended NMDC for its exemplary contribution to the tribal population.

The air-conditioned mortuary/Baikunth Dham Vahini vehicle was officially handed over to State Govt. officials in presence of Dr. Shah on December 28, 2024, in another formal ceremony. This phased handover ensures efficient deployment of the vehicles in Khalwa and Harsud Vikashkhand.

A Milestone for Community Empowerment

NMDC’s contribution of air-conditioned mortuary vehicles was hailed as a ground-breaking step. These vehicles, designed to preserve mortal, provide much-needed relief to families who previously faced challenges in bringing back their deceased loved ones from distant hospital located in cities like Indore or Bhopal, for the last rites.

The vessel banks, equipped with high-quality utensils and kitchenware, aim to support large-scale community events and ceremonies. This initiative reflects NMDC’s commitment to environmental sustainability, promoting the use of reusable utensils to reduce plastic waste.

Minister’s Acknowledgment and Public Praise



Dr. Vijay Shah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to NMDC for these efforts. “The availability of these resources will bring immense relief to families during challenging times and enhance community services in tribal areas. NMDC’s initiatives are a step forward in providing dignity and security to underprivileged sections,” he remarked.

State government officials and local residents also lauded NMDC for its proactive role in community development. The company’s contributions, made possible under its CSR initiatives, highlight its unwavering commitment to improving the lives of India’s tribal communities.

A Continuing Legacy of Social Impact



The ceremony also marked the formal handover of the resources to the District Collector of Khandwa. NMDC’s collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh government ensures the effective deployment of these resources in tribal areas, reflecting the company’s mission to drive sustainable growth and community welfare in the areas it operates.

NMDC’s efforts exemplify how corporate responsibility can transform lives, particularly in less developed regions. With a steadfast dedication to enhancing quality of life and promoting sustainability, NMDC remains at the forefront of India’s development journey.





