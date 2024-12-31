SPIC's Green Energy Development In The Eyes Of Ambassadors To China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SPIC Tour for Ambassadors to China" was successfully held in Shanghai recently. During the tour, envoys from Guinea, Jordan, Malta and Hungary were invited to SPIC Shanghai Electric Power and made field visits to projects such as the Pudong Qiantan Integrated Smart Project in Shanghai. From this tour, the envoys were able to see and feel for themselves the development achievements of SPIC in multiple fields such as social and economic development, ecological and environmental protection, technological innovation, and energy supply guarantee.

The Qiantan Integrated Smart Energy Center of SPIC Shanghai Electric Power shoulders the arduous task of providing cooling and heating sources for air conditioning in an area of more than 1,000,000 square meters in Qiantan. After ten years of high-quality development, the Qiantan Project has become a model for the application of green integrated smart energy in urban area.

At the Qiantan Smart Energy Center, the envoys experienced firsthand the flow and conversion of energy. They said that smart energy is not only a technological innovation but also an advocate of the green lifestyle. Later, the envoys visited the exhibition hall on the first floor of the headquarters of Shanghai Electric Power, where they walked through the development history of China's power sector. The exhibition hall, with its ingenious design, abundant historical documents and authentic exhibits, vividly shows the development and evolution of China's power sector.

After the visit, SPIC Shanghai Electric Power organized a roundtable meeting with the envoys, where the two sides had a lively discussion on topics such as the future challenges and opportunities of the power industry and the prospects for cooperation in electric power between China and foreign countries.

The "SPIC Tour for Ambassadors to China" is like a stone thrown into a lake, causing ripples in the hearts of the envoys. It not only opened their eyes to Shanghai's outstanding achievements in the field of smart energy but also provided valuable references and inspirations for global energy transformation and development.

