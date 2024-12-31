Dubai Taxi Company Charts Bold Expansion With 2025-2029 Strategy

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -





Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), a leading mobility solutions provider in Dubai, has unveiled an ambitious corporate strategy for 2025–2029, aiming to maintain its leadership in the taxi while expanding into new sectors such as limousine services and delivery. The company also plans to explore untapped markets across the UAE and the broader region.

The strategy targets double-digit growth across DTC's portfolio, coupled with a high dividend payout ratio over the next five years. This approach is designed to set new standards in sustainable and innovative mobility solutions, reinforcing DTC's industry leadership.

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the government's strategic transportation goals, sustainability is a cornerstone of DTC's plans. Investments in electric and hybrid vehicles are central to the company's efforts to reduce environmental impact and promote eco-friendly solutions, setting a benchmark for the industry.

In line with its transformation goals, DTC has entered into a strategic partnership with Bolt, a global shared mobility platform, to launch its e-hailing platform in Dubai. This collaboration underscores DTC's commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility services and leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This move also supports the Roads & Transport Authority's directive to transition 80 percent of taxi trips to e-booking in the coming years.

DTC currently operates more than 9,000 vehicles, including around 6,000 taxis, and manages a workforce of over 17,500 driver partners. In the first half of 2024, DTC's revenues grew by 14 percent year-on-year to AED 1.09 billion, with strong growth across all its segments. The board approved a dividend payout of AED 159.3 million for the first half of the year, in line with its policy to distribute at least 85 percent of annual net profit to shareholders.

via Dubai Taxi Company Charts Bold Expansion with 2025-2029 Strategy