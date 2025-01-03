Here Is Why Tom Holland Doesn't Like To Accompany Zendaya On The Red Carpet

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS): The 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland is currently in a relationship with Zendaya, and the couple has been extremely vocal about it. From the red carpet to social media, the lovebirds are often seen posing with each other.

However, recently, Tom Holland made a surprising comment about his red-carpet appearance with Zendaya. During a recent interaction, the revealed that he does not have an issue walking the red carpet with Zendaya when the two of them are a part of the same project, however, he does not feel right to accompany her during the premieres of her movies.

During the conversation, Tom Holland further shared a fun anecdote when he was spending time with his family in England.

He revealed that during the family gathering one of his cousins asked him to do a backflip. Reacting to this, Zendaya made fun of him by asking if he was still capable of doing a backflip. While he was able to perform the backflip, he ended up pulling every muscle in his stomach.

Tom Holland also shared that he was not able to laugh for weeks after that, due to his sore stomach.

For the unversed, Tom Holland and Zendaya have shared the screen in not one, not two, but three Spider-Man films including, Spider-Man– Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

These two are all set to once again be a part of the fourth Spider-Man film.

They will also be seen together in Christopher Noplan's The Odyssey. The film is a cinematic adaptation of the ancient Greek epic.

The tale has been told by the filmmakers earlier as well. The previous adaptations include, the 1997's The Odyssey, starring Armand Assante and Greta Scacchi, 1954's Italian drama Ulysses, featuring Kirk Douglas, Silvana Mangano, and Anthony Quinn, and Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche's 2024 release, The Return.