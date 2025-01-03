Al Wakrah Name Poya Asbaghi As Head Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Stars League side Al Wakrah yesterday named Iranian coach Poya Asbaghi to lead the side after signing a contract that can be extended until the end of next season.

Asbaghi, who also served as Al Rayyan's coach earlier this season, will replace Ali Rahma Al Marri.

The 39-year-old led team's first training session yesterday as Al Wakrah prepare to resume their campaign in the top flight with a match against Al Ahli on January 11.

The Blue Wave are currently placed in seventh position with 14 points, 11 points behind leaders Al Duhail.