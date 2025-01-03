Al Mirage And Al Wakrah Clinch Top Honours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Shaqab Racing enjoyed a outing at the action-packed H H Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy Day, with Al Mirage and Al Wakrah clinching prestigious titles at the Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Ridden by Faleh Bughanaim, Al Mirage edged out several other contenders in a tight race claiming a nose win over Arman in 1400m Local Purebred Arabian contest to secure the

H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy.

The thrilling victory marked a fitting conclusion to Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) marquee meeting, which featured nine high-profile races.



H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani presents a trophy to jockey Olivier d'Andigne after Al Wakrah's triumph.

Earlier, Al Wakrah, guided by Olivier d'Andigne, delivered a commanding performance to clinch the H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup.

The seven-year-old bay proved uncatchable in the final 200m of the 1400m Purebred Arabian Race, finishing two lengths ahead of Jabalah in the penultimate race yesterday. Both Al Mirage and Al Wakrah, who claimed the day's major titles, are trained by Jean de Mieulle.

H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani presented the trophies to the connections of the winners.

Ahead of the day's major contests, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Attiya-owned lasad landed the Majd Al Arab Sprinter Championship after winning the Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr3) International Race.

Alberto Sanna rode Ahmed Kobeissi-trained horse to a one and a half length win. QREC Board Member Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Kuwari honoured the winners of the race.



Jockey Faleh Bughanaim rides Al Mirage to thrilling victory.

The Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Silver Cup was won by Hamad Al Jehani-trained Hamas La Gloire, who in his first appearance led from start to finish for an impressive quarter length win in the 1400m Purebred Arabian (Class 2) under Soufiane Saadi. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faleh Al Thani crowned the winners of the race.

Also yesterday, Wathnan Racing's Bolthole delivered another stellar performance to claim his second consecutive Umm Qarn Trophy. Trained by Alban de Mieulle, the six-year-old showcased exceptional skill under jockey James Doyle, staging a remarkable comeback to secure a quarter-length victory in the 2100m Thoroughbred Open Race (Class 2). Sheail bin Khalifa Al Kuwari awarded trophies to the winners.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-trained Harb was victorious in the 1400m Local Thoroughbred Open Race (Class 2) clinching the French King Cup by a neck under jockey Tomas Lukasek. Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Meshaal bin Ali Al Attiyah honoured the winners.



Olivier d'Andigne celebrates after guiding Al Wakrah to win.

The Yasmeen Cup went to Nibras Racing Syndicate after Abdulla Al Mulla-trained Garden Route registered an exciting two short heads victory in the 2100m Thoroughbred Handicap.

The five-year-old was ridden by Ivan Rossi as he edged out Gold Fleece and Just Bring in a dramatic finish.

The day's opening honours went to Al Jeryan Stud, as trainer M H K Al Attiyah and jockey Szczepan Mazur guided Surfers Paradise to victory in the Very Nice Name Cup and Karakoul to triumph in the Charm Spirit Cup, securing both trophies.