Tickets For Qatar Exxonmobil, Qatar Totalenergies' Open Go On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Federation (QTF) announced the commencement of ticket sales for the ATP Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2025 and the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

The tickets went on sale yesterday at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, and several major shopping centers across Qatar. Also, they will be rolled out today at the Place Vendome and Doha Festival City malls.

Earlier, QTF had rolled out the tickets through its official website, providing fans with multiple options to purchase them.

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open women's tournament will be held from February 9 to 15, while Qatar Exxonmobil Open 2025 men's event will take place from February 17 to 22, bringing together stars from around the globe, making them the most preeminent tennis events in the region.

In addition, QTF highlighted that rolling out tickets at various outlets will facilitate the arrival of fans at them, emphasising that such a step aims to enhance their experience and streamline ticket sales, in alignment with the tournaments' superb organisational level, which manifests the QTF's commitment to offering the best experience for all spectators.