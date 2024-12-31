UP: Gang Of Thieves Has 'HR Practices Better Than Many Corporates' ₹15,000 Salary, Free Food, Travel Allowance More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A gang of thieves in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, gave the term“organised crime network” a whole new meaning. The railway in Gorakhpur recently busted a gang of mobile phone thieves. The fact that the members of this gang were paid a fixed salary of 15,000, irrespective of their“success rate,” left the internet in splits.

According to the Times of India, the gang members were also provided free food and travelling allowance for outstation assignments. "Pension bhi dete honge," said a social user. "Bas PF account ki kami rah gayi hai," another chuckled.

Many other social media users broke into laughter, making comments such as "Job holder thieves", "UP model of employment " and“Corporate Thieves!” Several others even asked, "How to apply for this job?" One comment read, "They are already providing better HR policies than Indian IT companies 😃"

The gang of thieves comprised Jharkhand-based kingpin Manoj Mandal (35) and his two partners in crime, Karan Kumar (19) and a 15-year-old minor who happens to be Karan's brother.

They were arrested near Gorakhpur railway station on Friday night.

Police found 44 mobile phones in their possession worth ₹10 lakh, the TOI reported. The report added that four cases were registered against Manoj, while Karan had two cases in his name. Criminal antecedents of the minor were being checked.

Gorakhpur GRP SP Sandeep Kumar Meena was quoted as saying that kingpin Manoj told police that he paid a salary of ₹15,000 to each of his two gang members per month, along with free food and lodging allowances on out-station trips . "Those who completed small targets were inducted into gang," he reportedly said.

Meena explained the operation of the gang. The gang leader, Manoj, hunted for youths in need of money in his village, Sahebganj. The members used to be well-dressed and well-spoken in Hindi so no suspicion was aroused when they travelled in trains or buses.

Another official reportedly said that Manoj would train the gang members for three months and give them small targets. Those who were able to complete these small targets were then inducted into the gang. They were also given a fixed salary.

They allegedly conducted recce and targeted markets and railway stations in Gorakhpur and nearby districts, including Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, and Kushinagar.

The gang stole mobile phones from people in marketplaces and railway stations. Police said the stolen mobile phones were handed over to a cartel which shipped them across the border to Bangladesh and Nepal.

Police said they worked for a week, after which the gang was busted after their movements were tracked from footage collected from over 200 CCTV cameras.