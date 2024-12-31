Koktebel citizens, locals clean coast from soil pollution caused by Kerch Strait disaster

(MENAFN) In momentarily occupied Crimea, after the oil tanker crash in the Kerch Strait, 226 tons of soil polluted with petroleum products have been gathered and removed from the coast. This was stated by Krym Realii with quoting Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations in Crimea words, as shared by Ukrinform.



"Oil products have been found on the municipal beach of Arshintsevska Spit. A total of 861 kilometers of coastline have been inspected, including repeated inspections, with 127 kilometers covered in a single day. Over 226 tons of contaminated sand and soil have been collected and removed, including more than seven tons in the past day," the report reads.



It is said that fuel oil pollution is currently being seen on the coast of Koktebel Bay. In line with a local activist from Koktebel, citizens are arranging themselves to deal with the disaster, while Russian government in Koktebel and Feodosia are apparently not replaying probably.







