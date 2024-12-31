Cold Wave Conditions: IMD Issues 'Dense Fog', 'Ground Froust' Warning At THESE Places Today. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid inclement weather conditions, a layer of shallow fog enveloped several parts of the national capital, Delhi, on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD , on Tuesday, as of 8:30 AM, Delhi recorded an average temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius. Pusa recorded the minimum temperature today at 9.1 degrees Celsius, while Najafgarh recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has forecast that Delhi's minimum temperature may range between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius. It further stated that "shallow fog" could engulf the city on Tuesday, affecting visibility on the roads.

Cold Wave Warnings:

In an official release, IMD said that on December 31st, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh.

Cold Day Warnings:

Cold Day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on 30th December. Cold-day conditions are expected in isolated areas of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on the 30th and 31st of December, said the IMD release.

Additionally, cold day conditions are anticipated in Punjab on 30 December and in Haryana and Chandigarh on 31 December. West Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh will experience cold day conditions from 30 December to 1 January.

Dense Fog Warnings:

Dense fog conditions will likely persist during the late night and early morning hours in isolated areas of Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until 31st December.

On 31st December and 1st January, dense fog is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, while Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim will experience similar conditions until 1st January. Himachal Pradesh is also likely to face dense fog until 2nd January.