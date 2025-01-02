Five Countries Assume Responsibilities As Elected Members Of UN Security Council

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Jan 3 (IANS) Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Their two-year term officially started on January 1. Thursday is the first working day of the council for 2025 after the Christmas and New Year break, Xinhua news agency reported.

The five countries replaced Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.

A flag installation ceremony was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York to mark the start of their responsibilities.

Kazakh UN ambassador Kairat Umarov, who presided over the ceremony, congratulated the five new council members and wished them success in their two-year term.

The flag installation ceremony for new Security Council members was initiated by Kazakhstan in 2018.

Algerian UN ambassador Amar Bendjama, in his capacity as president of the Security Council for the month of January, thanked the outgoing members and welcomed the newcomers.

He said that it is an "immense privilege" as well as "a huge responsibility" to serve in the Security Council, calling on all council members to work tirelessly and effectively to address the challenges facing the world "and uphold the values of multilateralism."

The permanent representatives of the five new members made short speeches before they installed their respective national flags outside the Security Council Chamber.

The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Five non-permanent members are replaced every year.