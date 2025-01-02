'New Orleans Attacker Had A Remote IED Detonator In His Vehicle': US President Joe Biden
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) informed that the New Orleans attacker had a remote detonator in his vehicle to set off Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that he planted in the ice coolers in the French Quarter before ramming his car into the crown on Bourbon street.
The FBI has recovered the two IEDs that the attacker, Shamsud Din Jabbar, placed in the coolers, CNN reported.
"They've established that the attacker is the same person who planted the explosives in those ice coolers in two nearby locations in the French Quarter just a few hours before he rammed into the crowd with his vehicle. They assessed he had a remote detonator in his vehicle to set off those two ice chests," Biden said.
