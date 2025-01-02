عربي


Major Reshuffle In Uttar Pradesh: 46 IAS Officers Transferred

1/2/2025 10:14:31 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) UP administrative reshuffle: 46 IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh, transferred. Chief Secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath, Sanjay Prasad to take charge of the Home Department.


(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

