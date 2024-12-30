Premier League: Newcastle Extend Man Utd's Winless Run, Ipswich Stun Chelsea

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 31 (IANS) Newcastle United recorded their fourth straight win after a 2-0 victory over struggling Manchester United at Old Trafford.

This was Newcastle's fourth successive victory while United are beaten for the third straight match.

The result keeps the Magpies in fifth place in the Premier League table heading into January - just three points shy of a top four spot with half the campaign still to play.

Newcastle made a confident start and were 1-0 up inside just four minutes as superb build-up in the middle of the park led to Hall's inviting cross being nodded home by Isak.

Newcastle doubled their lead in similar fashion soon after, with Joelinton rising above Lisandro Martinez to bundle past Andre Onana, while only the offside flag prevented Isak from adding a third.

Rasmus Hojlund shot marginally wide as the hosts sought a response at the other end, with Casemiro failing to hit the target from close range after a poor giveaway from Fabian Schar.

Amorim's side continued to threaten after the break and went close to pulling a goal back when Harry Maguire struck a post just before the hour mark.

Substitute Leny Yoro also headed wide from a corner as the breakthrough ultimately eluded the Red Devils, with Newcastle comfortably seeing out only a second Premier League win at Old Trafford, Premier League reports.

"Alexander Isak has been really, really good. His all round game is really strong. He can do a bit of everything. Most importantly, he needs to be in the right place at the right time to score goals. Early in the match it was a great cross from Lewis Hall and Alex was there with the header," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

United boss Ruben Amorim said, "It is really hard. It is one of the worst moments in the history of our club, and we have to accept that. Another loss in front of our own supporters."

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town stunned Chelsea with a hard-fought 2-0 win as Liam Delap stole the show in his side's first home win of the Premier League season.

A penalty from Liam Delap and an Omari Hutchinson strike were enough to seal a hard-fought victory for Ipswich.

"One of the best nights. We've been privileged to have a lot of good nights. Special one for the players and supporters.

"We're trying to find a way to keep our identity even though our backs are to the wall a lot. We try to keep the values that have got us here but know we're playing world class teams every week, so we're trying to find the balance," Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said.