Hezbollah Threatens Action If Israel Fails To Withdraw By Ceasefire Deadline

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Dec 31 (NNN-NNA) – Mahmoud Qomati, deputy head of Hezbollah's Council, said yesterday that, Hezbollah would not“remain silent” if Israel fails to withdraw from Lebanese territories by the end of the 60-day ceasefire agreement.

“Hezbollah is committed to the 60-day ceasefire with Israel for the sake of our people. But we will not remain silent if Israel does not withdraw from Lebanese territories by day 60” Qomati told Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.

“As for the agreement, it is clear: either everyone commits, or no one does,” he added.

Qomati also ruled out disarming Hezbollah, warning that, such a move would lead Lebanon into chaos. He stated that Hezbollah could not allow Israel's occupation of land, or its construction of settlements without resistance.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, came into effect on Nov 27, aiming to end nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The agreement requires Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territories within 60 days, with the Lebanese army taking over security control on the Lebanese-Israeli border and in southern Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel's military continues to carry out daily airstrikes in Lebanon, some of which have resulted in casualties. Israel said these strikes were to prevent violations from Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA

