More Than UAH 13B Raised Via United24 Platform This Year Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than UAH 13 billion has been raised via the United24 fundraising this year.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In 2024, the United24 fundraising platform continued to unite people from around the world in support of Ukraine. In total, the platform raised over UAH 13 billion – a remarkable result made possible by every donation, no matter how big or small. This year, people from 137 countries supported us,” Zelensky noted.

In his words, the above funds helped Ukrainian defenders to receive air and sea drones, robotic platforms, and vehicles. Ukrainian medics got ambulances and life-saving equipment.

“You helped us rebuild homes, schools, bridges and shelters. You helped us save thousands of lives. You are changing the world for the better and enabling us to move forward. Thank you for supporting United24. Thank you for staying with Ukraine,” the Head of State stressed.

A reminder that the United24 fundraising platform was launched at the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 5, 2022. The ambassadors of the project include actors, directors, entrepreneurs, musicians, scientists, sportsmen, and even an astronaut.

Photo: President's Office