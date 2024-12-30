12 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported By Delhi Police Amid Crackdown

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Delhi have deported 12 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital without any valid documents, an official said.

To address growing concerns about the unauthorised presence of migrants, notably Bangladeshi nationals, in the capital, the Delhi Police have been conducting several targeted operations, including verification drives and joint inspections throughout the South-East district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Delhi), Ravi Kumar Singh, has said that a police team in the district is continuously searching for illegal Bangladeshi nationals. The Delhi police team has so far arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the national capital."

After investigating nearly 1,200 people, 12 illegal Bangladeshis were nabbed and the Delhi Police have sent all of them to detention camps. The Delhi Police's search operation is underway, DCP Singh added.

The first official deportation order was issued by the South-West Delhi Police, two weeks after the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Secretariat announced that they would be launching a special drive to locate and deport unauthorised and illegal immigrants in the city.

In a bid to combat the heavy influx of Bangladeshi immigrants, especially after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August, a special team, comprising officers from local police stations and special units, has been deployed to conduct thorough searches and gather intelligence to locate undocumented immigrants.

During the verification drive, door-to-door verifications were conducted almost 400 families were checked, and their documents were collected. Additionally, verification forms were sent to their respective addresses in West Bengal for verification. A special team was also constituted and sent to West Bengal for manual verification of suspects.

During the drive, the eight Bangladeshi nationals were identified, arrested and deported through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Out of the ones deported, Bangladeshi national, Samsul Seikh, confessed that he left his residence in Dhaka and entered India undetected through dense forests. After a brief stay in India, he went back to Bangladesh and brought his wife Parina Begam along with their six children.

Upon further investigation, the police found out that they were from Bangladesh and had destroyed their Bangladeshi IDs to evade suspicion.

This latest verification drive is part of an ongoing effort to identify and deport more illegal migrants from Delhi in the coming days.