Series Of Events Planned This Year For Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that a series of events have been planned in this year which will add significant growth to the state in the coming days.

A big investor summit, Advantage Assam, is set to be hosted in Guwahati in February.

Sarma wrote on X handle: "2024 was good, 2025 will be better. Advantage Assam 2.0 to bring more investments. Jhumur will set World Record. Rs 1 lakh cr of investments in infra.”

He mentioned that more jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

“Advantage Assam 2.0”, the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will bring Assam's rich cultural legacy to the world stage.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

Sarma said,“This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, with 32 female dancers and an equal number of male dancers representing each of Assam's 800+ tea gardens, the Chief Minister stated.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said,“Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to make a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam's standing as a new investment destination in the country.