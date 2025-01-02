PM Modi Presents Sacred 'Chadar' To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday presented a 'Chadar' which will be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Union Minister Kiren Rijuju mentioned it in an X post on Thursday.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti."

"This gesture reflects his deep respect for India's rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion," Rijiju also wrote in the caption of the post.

In a gesture symbolising unity and respect for all communities, Prime Minister Modi has continued the tradition of sending a ceremonial 'chadar' to the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Syed Naseruddin Chishti, the successor to the Ajmer Dargah chief and the Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, welcomed the move and highlighted the Prime Minister's commitment to the ideals of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Samman (solidarity, development, trust, and respect for all).

"This tradition, dating back to 1947, has been upheld by every Prime Minister of the country," Chishti said.

"Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently sent a chadar as a mark of devotion and respect. This reflects India's deep-rooted culture of honouring all religions, communities, and Sufi saints," he told IANS.

PM Modi's chadar will be presented this year by Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on January 4.

The offering aligns with the annual Urs celebrations, which mark the death anniversary of the revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, also known as Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

Chishti elaborated on the significance of this gesture, stressing that it represents a positive message for harmony amid attempts to create religious divisions.

"India's culture has always been about respecting all. The Prime Minister's act of sending the chadar embodies this spirit, reinforcing the message of inclusivity and mutual respect," he added.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah attracts millions of devotees each year, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and religion. It serves as a unifying symbol of India's pluralistic ethos.

Chishti expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi and underscored the importance of this gesture in today's context.

"When the chadar arrives, we will personally welcome it with great honour. This act sends a clear message to those who attempt to sow discord in the name of religion. It is a reaffirmation of our shared heritage and collective harmony."

He further remarked that the Prime Minister's consistent offering of the chadar is a testament to his commitment to India's secular and inclusive traditions.

As the Urs celebrations commence, the chadar sent by PM Modi stands as a reminder of India's cultural unity and its rich tradition of respecting diverse faiths. The event underlines the enduring message of Khwaja Garib Nawaz -- peace, compassion, and universal brotherhood.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah continues to be a beacon of hope and harmony, drawing millions of devotees from across the world. In such times, PM Modi's gesture resonates as a powerful symbol of unity in diversity, affirming India's unwavering commitment to its cultural and spiritual heritage.