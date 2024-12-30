عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Number Of Additional Train Services On Baku-Gabala-Baku Route To Be Increased During Holiday

Number Of Additional Train Services On Baku-Gabala-Baku Route To Be Increased During Holiday


12/30/2024 3:12:30 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) is increasing the number of additional train services on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route during the holiday period.

The citizens can travel from Gabala to Baku on December 31, and from Baku to Gabala on January 2.

It should be noted that during the holiday period (December 30 - January 5), the Baku-Gabala-Baku trains will operate daily (except for January 1).

MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109042902


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search