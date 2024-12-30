Number Of Additional Train Services On Baku-Gabala-Baku Route To Be Increased During Holiday
12/30/2024 3:12:30 PM
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) is increasing the number of
additional train services on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route during the
holiday period.
The citizens can travel from Gabala to Baku on December 31, and
from Baku to Gabala on January 2.
It should be noted that during the holiday period (December 30 -
January 5), the Baku-Gabala-Baku trains will operate daily (except
for January 1).
