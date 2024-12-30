Number Of Additional Train Services On Baku-Gabala-Baku Route To Be Increased During Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) is increasing the number of additional train services on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route during the holiday period.

The citizens can from Gabala to Baku on December 31, and from Baku to Gabala on January 2.

It should be noted that during the holiday period (December 30 - January 5), the Baku-Gabala-Baku trains will operate daily (except for January 1).