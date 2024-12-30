Zelensky Appoints Human Rights Defender Reshetylova As Ukraine's Military Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Protection of the Rights of Service Members and Their Families.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I have signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as the President's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Service Members and Their Families. Olha is a well-known, experienced, and effective Ukrainian human rights advocate who has already made significant contributions to strengthening our state institutions and supporting Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

He added that the primary task now is to work together with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and civil society to draft a bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish all the necessary systemic foundations for the functioning of this institution.

President announces appointment of military ombudsman

"Our warriors must have effective tools to protect their rights, and there must be real modernization in personnel management within Ukraine's Defense Forces. I am grateful to everyone contributing to this important effort," Zelensky said.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine