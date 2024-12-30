PSD Director Visits Cybercrime Unit, Reaffirms Its Role In Safeguarding Digital Space

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) – Director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, visited the Cybercrime Unit on Monday at its new headquarters in the Muqabalain area (southwest Amman).Maaytah emphasized that the inauguration of the new Cybercrime Unit building represents a key aspect of the PSD's modernization and development ecosystem, which has been significantly enhanced in recent years.This includes providing advanced infrastructure necessary for implementing comprehensive security and societal measures to meet the needs of citizens.During his meeting with the Cybercrime Unit personnel, the Director conveyed the pride and appreciation of the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, His Majesty King Abdullah II, for the continuous efforts of PSD's personnel across all formations and units in fulfilling their security, humanitarian, and societal duties around the clock.He highlighted the critical and active role of the Cybercrime Unit in addressing various types of cybercrimes in accordance with the rule of law, particularly in light of rapid technological advancements. These advancements have introduced new types of cybercrimes, necessitating heightened security vigilance to ensure the safety and security of citizens in the digital space.Maj. Gen. Maaytah underscored the importance of maintaining swift responses to electronic incidents within a framework of professional technical expertise to provide the best possible services to the community while respecting the privacy of individual cases.He also stressed the need for precise handling of cases referred to the Cybercrime Unit, whether involving individuals or institutions, to ensure community safety. This effort should align with the Criminal Investigation Department's vision of safeguarding lives and property while keeping pace with evolving crime trends.The visit included a briefing by the head of the Cybercrime Unit, detailing key complaints and cases received, along with related statistical data and the electronic procedures undertaken to address them.