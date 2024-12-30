Bexback Relists USDT, Launches No KYC Trading, 100X Leverage, And Double Deposit Bonus For European And US Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the in Europe faces new regulatory challenges, BexBack , a global cryptocurrency trading platform, is reaffirming its commitment to user convenience and flexibility by relisting USDT . To celebrate, BexBack is offering No KYC trading , 100x leverage , and a 100% deposit bonus to welcome European users, ensuring a seamless and rewarding trading experience in a rapidly evolving market.

No KYC: Trade Privately and Securely

BexBack's No KYC policy allows users to register and trade instantly with just an email address. This feature ensures complete privacy while simplifying the onboarding process, making BexBack an ideal platform for users seeking a fast and hassle-free trading experience.

USDT Relisting: Stability and Accessibility for European Users

The relisting of USDT reflects BexBack's dedication to providing European users with stability and accessibility in a dynamic regulatory environment. With USDT now available, users can seamlessly trade and convert their assets, maintaining full control of their portfolios.

100x Leverage: Maximize Your Trading Potential









BexBack offers up to 100x leverage , empowering traders to maximize their opportunities with minimal initial capital:



Example: Deposit 100 USDT , and open a position worth 10,000 USDT . A 1% market movement can result in significant gains, offering traders the potential for exponential returns.

Double Deposit Bonuses: A Warm Welcome for European Users

To celebrate USDT's relisting, BexBack is offering a 100% deposit bonus , doubling users' trading capital upon deposit.

Example: Deposit 500 USDT , and receive an additional 500 USDT , giving you more funds to explore the market and refine your strategies.



Why European Users Are Choosing BexBack









Sign up and start trading in minutes with just an email address.Relisting USDT ensures users can trade stablecoins with ease.Save on conversion fees and manage your portfolio with complete flexibility.Round-the-clock customer service in multiple languages ensures a seamless experience for all users.

A Message from BexBack

“We understand the challenges European users are facing in the evolving cryptocurrency market,” said David Smith, COO at BexBack.“By relisting USDT and offering No KYC trading, 100x leverage, and exclusive bonuses, we aim to provide the tools and resources traders need to succeed.”

About BexBack

BexBack is a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, trusted by users in over 200 countries. Offering innovative features such as No KYC registration , 100x leverage , and zero conversion fees , BexBack is committed to creating a secure, flexible, and rewarding trading environment. With 24/7 multilingual customer support and a user-focused approach, BexBack empowers traders of all levels to maximize their potential in the crypto market.

Ready to start trading?

Sign up for BexBack today to enjoy zero-fee USDT-to-BTC conversions, hassle-free trading with no KYC requirements, and unlock the benefits of 100x leverage and a 100% deposit bonus instantly.

Media Contact

Business Team

Email: ...

Website:

Contact:

Amanda

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at