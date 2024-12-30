Leyla Aliyeva Visits STEAM Innovation Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the STEAM Innovation Center, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev provided Leyla Aliyeva with information about the Innovation Center.

Acquainted with the center's activities, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation observed the innovative technologies being implemented there and the teaching and processes aimed at fostering students' creativity.

It was noted that the STEAM Innovation Center was established to contribute to the development of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) in Azerbaijan. Here, students utilize modern technologies to enhance their knowledge and skills, while also developing their creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Leyla Aliyeva also explored the technologies available at the center, including robotics, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and virtual and augmented reality laboratories. Additionally, she met with students on an excursion at the center and was introduced to their projects.

After reviewing the students' projects, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation praised their work and emphasized the importance of innovations that could be applied in various fields. Leyla Aliyeva stated that the achievements of young people in the fields of science and technology are fundamental to the sustainable development of the country.

During the meeting, students shared their future plans, innovative ideas, and goals.