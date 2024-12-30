Leyla Aliyeva Visits STEAM Innovation Center
Date
12/30/2024 9:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has
visited the STEAM Innovation Center, Azernews
reports.
The Azerbaijan Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev
provided Leyla Aliyeva with information about the Innovation
Center.
Acquainted with the center's activities, the Vice-President of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation observed the innovative technologies
being implemented there and the teaching and learning processes
aimed at fostering students' creativity.
It was noted that the STEAM Innovation Center was established to
contribute to the development of science, technology, engineering,
arts, and mathematics (STEAM) in Azerbaijan. Here, students utilize
modern technologies to enhance their knowledge and skills, while
also developing their creative thinking and problem-solving
abilities.
Leyla Aliyeva also explored the technologies available at the
center, including robotics, 3D printing, artificial intelligence,
and virtual and augmented reality laboratories. Additionally, she
met with students on an excursion at the center and was introduced
to their projects.
After reviewing the students' projects, the Vice-President of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation praised their work and emphasized the
importance of innovations that could be applied in various fields.
Leyla Aliyeva stated that the achievements of young people in the
fields of science and technology are fundamental to the sustainable
development of the country.
During the meeting, students shared their future plans,
innovative ideas, and goals.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109042048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.