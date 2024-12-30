Hertz Strengthens Executive Team With Two Key Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In their new roles, Berg will oversee the company's administrative operations including procurement, business services, and facilities management, further strengthening its organizational capabilities and infrastructure. Holbrook will lead the company's rideshare rental programs and partnerships, with a focus on innovation and developing new mobility solutions to generate further growth.



"Both Chris and Doria bring a unique blend of skills and experience that will complement the capabilities of our strengthened leadership team. Chris will play a key role in ensuring our business is set up for success with strategic alignment across the organization. As we look to future growth opportunities, Doria's expertise in bringing innovative ideas to market will be invaluable," said Gil West, Hertz's CEO. "With our world-class leadership team, we are focused on operational excellence across every aspect of our business as we work to transform Hertz for our customers, employees and shareholders and realize the company's full potential."



Berg joins Hertz from Home Depot, where he spent over 20 years running large-scale transformation projects and enhancing customer experience. He most recently served as the company's President, Western Division with responsibility for sales and operations across 500 stores and 100,000 employees. Berg began his career at Home Depot in store management and holds an MBA from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business and a BS in Business Administration from Babson College.



"I'm excited to join Hertz at this transformative time as we work to build seamless, efficient operations that empower our teams and enhance our ability to serve our customers. By strengthening our core infrastructure and processes, together, we'll build world-class operational capabilities that support our continued growth," said Chris Berg.



Holbrook brings nearly two decades of experience transforming operations and bringing innovation to market across complex business landscapes. She previously served as Vice President, Global Supply Chain Partnerships at Flexport, the global logistics technology platform, and Vice President, Delivery Business Unit at Cruise. She has also held operations leadership roles at TikTok and Amazon, where she was instrumental in establishing Amazon's last mile delivery service. Holbrook started her career at McKinsey & Company. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



"When people are as passionate about a brand as they are about Hertz, it creates exciting possibilities for innovation. I am looking forward to working with our talented teams to build on Hertz's exceptional foundation as a leader in mobility and help deliver an exceptional experience for our customers as we develop new ways to serve them," said Doria Holbrook.



ABOUT HERTZ



