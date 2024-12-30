Packaging Printing Strategic Business Report 2025: Smart Packaging Trends Set The Stage For Innovative Printing Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Printing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Packaging Printing was estimated at US$394.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$541.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the packaging printing market is driven by rising consumer demand for high-quality packaging, the shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, increased personalization, and advancements in digital printing technology. As consumer preferences evolve, the demand for visually appealing, informative, and high-quality packaging has surged, making printing a crucial aspect of brand differentiation. In retail environments, packaging plays a pivotal role in influencing consumer behavior, with printed graphics, colors, and designs capturing attention and enhancing product appeal. As brands focus on creating a strong visual identity, packaging printing has become essential in helping products stand out on shelves, driving growth in sectors such as food, cosmetics, and personal care.

The shift toward sustainable packaging solutions is another major driver in the packaging printing market. With consumers increasingly seeking environmentally friendly products, brands are under pressure to adopt sustainable practices, including the use of recyclable materials, biodegradable substrates, and eco-friendly inks. Green printing technologies, such as water-based and UV inks, support these efforts by reducing emissions and waste, aligning with both consumer expectations and regulatory requirements. Many companies are now committed to achieving sustainability goals, and packaging printing plays a vital role in this transformation, supporting eco-conscious branding and product appeal. As the focus on environmental responsibility grows, the demand for sustainable packaging printing solutions is expected to rise, supporting a greener future in the packaging industry.

Increased demand for personalization and customization is also fueling growth in the packaging printing market. Consumers today value unique, personalized experiences, and digital printing technology enables brands to offer customized packaging that meets these expectations. Variable data printing, supported by digital technology, allows for short runs and customization, making it possible to create packaging tailored to specific demographics, events, or regions. Brands can now run limited-edition packaging designs or seasonal campaigns with minimal setup costs, catering to niche markets and building customer loyalty. The ability to adapt packaging designs quickly and efficiently meets the needs of brands in fast-paced industries, where responsiveness and consumer engagement are key to success.

Advancements in digital printing technology, which offer cost-effective, high-quality results, are another key driver of market growth. Digital printing allows for vibrant colors, fine detail, and high-definition images, providing brands with the tools needed to create compelling, attractive packaging. The flexibility of digital printing makes it possible to handle both large and small print runs, supporting everything from mass production to limited editions.

This adaptability has made digital printing the preferred choice in sectors like e-commerce, where packaging plays a crucial role in brand storytelling and consumer engagement. Together, these factors - consumer demand for quality, the push for sustainability, personalized packaging, and digital printing innovations - are driving substantial growth in the packaging printing market, positioning it as an integral part of modern branding and consumer connection strategies.

Amcor Limited

Canon, Inc.

Constantia flexibles

Duncan Printing Group

Dunmore

Eastman Kodak Company

Graphics Inc.

Graphics Packaging Holding Company

HP Inc.

Mondi plc

Quad/Graphics

Quantum Print and Packaging Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Toppan Printing Company

WS Packaging Group

Xeikon N.V. Xerox Corporation

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growth in E-commerce Drives Demand for Advanced Packaging Printing Solutions

Rising Focus on Brand Differentiation Expands Use of Packaging Printing

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Inks Bodes Well for Packaging Printing

Smart Packaging Trends Set the Stage for Innovative Printing Solutions

Flexible Packaging Growth Strengthens Packaging Printing Market

Use of High-Resolution Graphics in Packaging Spurs Printing Demand

Expanding Use of QR Codes in Packaging Printing Generates Market Opportunities

Adoption of UV-Curable Inks Propels Growth in Packaging Printing

Rising Demand for Food and Beverage Packaging Spurs Packaging Printing Solutions

Innovations in Water-Based Inks Propel Sustainable Printing Practices

Growth in Personalized Packaging Drives Demand for Advanced Printing Solutions

Expanding Applications in Pharmaceutical Packaging Sets the Stage for Growth Focus on Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Solutions Propels Demand for Printing Technologies

