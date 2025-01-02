New Guidelines Issued Amid Rapid Growth In Gold Loan Market: RBI

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN)

The Reserve of India (RBI) has reported significant growth in loans across the country through September 2024, indicating an increasing trend among borrowers to leverage assets for their needs.



The central bank's latest report highlights this expansion while simultaneously addressing concerns about lending practices in the sector.

The growth trajectory has prompted regulatory attention, with the RBI issuing comprehensive guidelines on September 30, 2024, directing supervised entities (SEs) to conduct thorough reviews of their gold loan operations.



The guidelines address several operational gaps identified by the central bank, including issues in outsourcing practices, gold valuation discrepancies, inadequate due diligence procedures, and insufficient monitoring of loan fund utilisation.

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) continue to maintain their dominant position in the gold loan market, commanding a substantial 59.9 percent share of total gold loans disbursed by both banks and NBFCs as of March 2024.



This significant market share underscores NBFCs' crucial role in meeting the demand for loans against gold jewelry and ornaments.

The report also reveals a broader shift in retail lending patterns, noting a marked slowdown in other credit categories. Unsecured personal loans have experienced a notable decline since September 2023, while microfinance and self-help group (SHG) loans within the retail advances segment have seen their growth rates diminish by more than two-thirds over the past year.

Through these regulatory measures and increased oversight, the RBI demonstrates its commitment to ensuring sustainable growth in the gold loan sector while protecting borrower interests and maintaining financial stability.



As NBFCs maintain their leadership in this segment, the implementation of these guidelines is expected to enhance transparency and operational efficiency in the gold loan market.

