Iran Uses Electronic Equipment To Monitor Afghanistan Border

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An Iranian border commander stated that the country's borders with Afghanistan are being monitored and controlled around the clock using smart electronic equipment. Ali Karimi also mentioned that significant progress has been made in the of the border wall between the two countries.

According to IRNA, Ali Karimi, the Iranian commander in Torbat-e Jam, said,“Despite the harsh weather conditions in the region, the plan to close the border strip between the two countries is progressing rapidly and has seen good physical progress.”

Mehdi Shirdel, the governor of Taybad, also reported that the operation to block the 300-kilometer border strip between Iran and Afghanistan in Khorasan Razavi province is ongoing. According to him, this project involves constructing a four-meter-high wall with barbed wire placed on top.

Taybad County shares a 90-kilometer border with Afghanistan, and due to the presence of the Dogharoun border crossing, this area holds special economic significance for Iran.

At the same time, this route has become one of the main pathways for human trafficking into Iran, highlighting the complexities of border security efforts.

The ongoing construction of the border wall and the deployment of high-tech surveillance systems are part of Iran's broader efforts to control migration and curb illegal activities like human trafficking. However, the complex social, economic, and political factors driving migration must also be addressed to mitigate the flow of people across the border.

While the physical barriers and surveillance measures may reduce illegal crossings, they do not solve the root causes of migration, such as poverty, conflict, and lack of opportunities in Afghanistan. A more comprehensive approach, combining both border control and humanitarian support, is necessary to address the full scope of the issue and ensure that migrants are treated with dignity and respect.

