Korean Family Tries Aloo Puri: Internet Can't Get Enough Of Their Reaction Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian cuisine is renowned globally for its vibrant flavours, diverse ingredients, and rich cultural heritage. However, the world is more familiar with staples like butter chicken and samosas, while the lesser-known treasures still remain in the backseat. One such gem is aloo puri.

In a video, an Indian Instagrammer took it upon himself to introduce his South Korean family to the Sunday favourite breakfast of Indians. But what really captures the social users is the reaction of the South Koreans discovering the scrumptious dish.

In the video, the Instagrammer“subtle_crazykorea”, enters with a plate full of puris, a bowl of dry aloo matar, and aloo curry. His curious sister-in-law does a little dance on seeing the food and asks what it's called.

Her attempt to pronounce the dishes' names also caught the netizens' attention.“Phoori, aa alooo matar,” she said.

“Poori booty shake that booty!!” she joked.

Eager to taste Indian meal, she said it“looks tasty.”

Holding a poori in her hand, she appeared momentarily puzzled as she asked,“How do I eat this?” After taking a bite of poori with the aloo, she smiles and calls the combination“good”.

The video ended with a heartwarming realisation of culture and its importance: the Instagrammer's sister-in-law, who relished five puris, requested kimchi and rice.

Watch the viral video here:

The October 3 clip went viral and has accumulated over 25 million views.

Here's how netizens reacted:

South Korean family's reaction to aloo puri has the internet gushing over the cross-cultural food moment. While some praised the Instagrammer for cooking the delicious aloo matar, others showered love on his sister-in-law for her lovely reaction.

A few users also highlighted the cultural significance of Kimchi for Koreans.

“Koreans can't live without rice and kimchi ,” a user said.

“Kimchi is an emotion for Koreans like daal roti, chawal for us,” another added.

“Mere ko bhook lag gayi poori and aalo matar dhek kr,” a user remarked.

“Really loved her excitement,” said a user.

“I love the way she speak poori,” another added.



