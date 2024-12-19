Christmas Event: Finnish Embassy Screens Film On Ukrainian Mother-Daughter Refugees

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Adding to Christmas festivities, diplomats, journalists and change-makers came together for an evening of storytelling at the global premiere of documentary 'All I Want for Christmas' at the Embassy of Finland here, a statement said on Thursday.

The event was organised in collaboration with the embassies of Finland, Ukraine, Norway, International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY) and the Smile Foundation.

The documentary, screened on Wednesday, captures the magic of Christmas while delivering a message of hope and resilience. Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the 42-minute documentary tells the story of Anastasia, a young Ukrainian refugee, and her mother as they navigate the challenges of displacement.

Seeking to bring joy back into their lives, Anastasia's mother plans a trip to Finland's Lapland -- a winter wonderland where dreams of meeting Santa come true. From dog sledding through pristine landscapes to swimming in the icy waters of Kemi, the journey becomes more than just a holiday; it becomes a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

The audience, which included dignitaries and diplomats, was visibly moved by the story.

Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, reflected on the emotional weight of the film, stating:“We are deeply grateful to the filmmakers, Travelxp, in bringing this powerful story to life. We also thank our partners - Finland and Norway - for their unwavering support and dedication.”

The Ambassador said the film reminds us of the profound impact of dispute, especially on children, who should never be deprived of peace, safety, and a loving home.

Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India, said,“The documentary 'All I Want for Christmas' highlights not just the spirit of Christmas but also the resilience, hopes, and dreams of refugees from Ukraine. The documentary reflects our shared commitment to solidarity, compassion, and the belief in a brighter future for everyone.”

“All I Want for Christmas beautifully captures the spirit of love, family, and hope. Anastasia and Ksenia's journey inspires us as Norway continues to support Ukraine by hosting over 85,000 refugees. Let us hold onto hope for a future of peace and joy for all,” shared May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway, following the screening of the documentary.

Nisha Chothani, the producer of the show, shared her vision for the documentary, saying,“All I Want for Christmas represents the evolution of travel storytelling. While showcasing destinations remains central to our work, we've embraced the power of human stories to create deeper connections.”