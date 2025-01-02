Tribute To Pioneer Surfer In Costa Rica Will Be On January 4Th 2025

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The Boca Barranca community in Puntarenas will be the stage where tribute will be paid (January 4: 9 a.m.) to one of the pioneers of surfin in Costa Rica who came to the country back in 1972 in search of good waves.

A week ago, at the age of 82, Stuard Hertz Ungar, a native of the American city of Los Angeles (California), passed away. He fell in love with the Costa Rican beaches where he settled down after a tour of Central America.

Hertz Ungar owned a coffee in the Rosario de Naranjo sector (Alajuela), but his love for the sea led him to buy a piece of land in Matapalo de Osa (Puntarenas ) where he built a house to travel frequently to the southern area where he practiced the sport of his loves.

Marco Bonilla, a close friend of Hertz Ungar, defined the honoree as“the best person I have ever met in my entire life, I have never seen him angry.” Bonilla met the pioneer of surfing in Costa Rica in 1975 in Playa Tamarindo when the Costa Rican lived in that community in the canton of Santa Cruz, Guanacaste.

“My father works for a heavy machinery company over there, I studied at the Liceo de Guanacaste in Liberia and that is where a friendship of almost 50 years began. A great human being has left us, an extraordinary person has gone to heaven,” said Bonilla.

Those who wish to know more details about the event in honor of Hertz Ungar can enter Instagram: 506_B_ B_ O_cr | The surfing community is in mourning... Join us to give him the farewell that this gentleman of the sea and great person deserves, it will be something very special.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR