Kuwait's Namaa Charity Distributes Winter Supplies For 5,000 Persons In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Namaa Charity, affiliated with the Kuwaiti Social Reform Society, distributed on Monday winter supplies to about 5,000 people in several Yemeni governorates as part of the "Kuwait Next to You" campaign, which has been ongoing for nine years.

In a statement, Namaa Charity said that it distributed winter aid that benefited 4,970 people in several Yemeni governorates for alleviating the suffering of those affected by harsh living conditions.

The charity noted that it distributed blankets and winter clothes to meet the needs of children and adults, and sponge mattresses to improve living conditions in camps for the displaced people.

It added that this donation comes as part of Namaa's commitment to stand by those affected and alleviate their suffering, especially during the difficult humanitarian conditions that Yemen is experiencing.

On his part, Secretary-General of the Humanitarian Access Society in Hadhramaut Governorate, Saeed Al-Khamer, said that the campaign came at a very sensitive time to contribute to tapering off the suffering of the most affected families and those suffering in winter with the severity of the cold and the lack of basic resources.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Kuwait and its leadership, people and to the charitable societies, for standing by the Yemeni people and for everyone who contributed to the success of this campaign. (end)

sns













MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109041571