Texas Powergrid Challenge V1.0 Game Released On Multiple Devices

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Texas PowerGrid Challenge , available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Mac,, Windows PC and Xbox.Do you have what it takes to enough power across the state to keep all its citizens happy?Take control of the power grid and transfer power to and from each power station to maintain high satisfaction throughout your 24 hour shifts.-20 shifts to play through.-Random events that occur throughout the shift.-Manage and strategize your use of power grid.-Challenging and tense, mixed with patience gameplay.Includes extensive on screen Help.Optionally shares your accomplishments via email, or text messaging.Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple's M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.The game was designed by Magnin & Associates, produced by Ed Magnin, and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.According to Ed Magnin, "Power grids are increasingly in the news, especially as storms or cold-weather approaches. Texas has the largest single-state power grid in the country. We wanted to create a resource management simulation to give our customers a taste of what it's like to control that much electrical power.DETAILS:Seller. Magnin & AssociatesSize: 98.2 MBCategory: GamesCompatibility:iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.Windows PC with Windows 10/11, keyboard or Xbox controller.Android and Kindle Fire devices with SDK 24 to 34.Xbox with Xbox controller.Languages: EnglishAge Rating: 4+Copyright: © 2024 Magnin & AssociatesPricing and Availability:Texas PowerGrid Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.For more information, please contact ...

