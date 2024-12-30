Member of Maryland Republican Committee outlines three key reasons why Trump urged U.S. Supreme Court to delay law banning TikTok

(MENAFN) Barry Donandow, a member of the Maryland Committee, has outlined three key reasons why President-elect Donald has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to delay a law banning the TikTok app. He explained that Trump's decision is linked to constitutional concerns, electoral responsibilities, and factors. Trump may use this issue as leverage in negotiations with China. On Friday, President-elect Trump filed an emergency memo requesting the Supreme Court delay a law that mandates TikTok's sale or shutdown by January 19, the day before his inauguration. The memo asks the court for more time to evaluate the situation before enforcing the ban.



Donandow explained that the law related to TikTok raises constitutional questions, especially considering that over 170 million American users of the app could be directly impacted. Trump had promised these constituents during his campaign that the app would continue operating. Donandow also clarified that Trump recognizes the security risks posed by TikTok’s ties to the Chinese government but believes that the continued use of the app should include warnings about these risks. He added that Trump understands the importance of social media for communication with the public, especially given his significant following on various platforms.



The memo stresses the importance of protecting Americans' constitutional rights while addressing the security concerns associated with TikTok's connection to the Chinese Communist Party. The app’s future in the U.S. is uncertain, as it faces a potential ban unless it severs ties with its parent company, ByteDance, by January 19. A federal appeals court upheld the law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations or face a ban. TikTok is challenging the law, claiming it violates the First Amendment. Trump, who previously attempted to ban the app in 2020, has made it clear he will not allow the ban to proceed, and TikTok is now taking the case to the Supreme Court.

