Ministry of Health strongly condemns arrest, mistreatment of director of Kamal Adwan Hospital by Israeli occupation forces

(MENAFN) The of has strongly condemned the arrest and mistreatment of Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, by Israeli forces on Saturday. This incident is yet another violation of human rights and the rights of healthcare workers, who are on the front lines in safeguarding public health and providing essential medical services. In a statement, the Ministry demanded the immediate release of Dr. Abu Safiya and called for urgent action to free all detained healthcare workers held in Israeli prisons. The Ministry reiterated its appeals for full protection of healthcare personnel and for the provision of a safe environment in which they can carry out their duties.



Before his arrest, Dr. Abu Safiya and the hospital staff were detained and interrogated for several hours by the Israeli forces—a situation that has become common during the occupation's attacks on medical centers in southern areas. The Ministry emphasized that targeting doctors, patients, or arresting them for fulfilling their humanitarian responsibilities is a clear violation of their human and professional rights. Over the past year, the occupation forces have arrested more than 310 medical staff from various specialties, while around 1,060 healthcare workers have been martyred, many of them during torture. Hundreds more have been injured, resulting in significant losses to the healthcare system.



The Ministry concluded by stating that any threat or attack on healthcare workers undermines public safety and denies citizens their right to receive medical care in a secure and stable environment.

