Israel Light Commercial Vehicle Modifiers Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 370.15 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Israel's light commercial vehicle modifiers is thriving, driven by booming logistics, e-commerce, and sustainability trends. Demand for customized, electric, and tech-enhanced LCVs creates lucrative opportunities for innovative solutions, addressing industry-specific needs and regulatory compliance challenges effectively. New Delhi, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from Astute Analytica, the Israel light commercial vehicle modifiers market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 370.15 million by 2032 from US$ 250.63 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period 2024–2032. In Israel, the light commercial vehicle modifiers market has seen immense growth due to the increasing need for customized vehicles across various industries. Major modifiers commonly used include refrigerated units for the transportation of perishable goods, utility modifications for service vehicles, and installations for enhanced cargo security. Israel's logistics sector processed over 120 million parcels in 2023, with many requiring specialized vehicle transport solutions. Companies specializing in vehicle modifications cater to prominent brands like Ford Transit, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and Renault Trafic, all of which collectively accounted for over 25,000 new vehicle registrations in Israel in 2023. These models dominate the modification market due to their versatility and ease of customization. Download Sample Copy @ Sales of LCV modifiers have been driven by the need for businesses to tailor vehicles to specific operational requirements, enhancing efficiency and productivity. The widespread use of these modifiers is attributed to their ability to optimize load capacity in the light commercial vehicle modifiers market, integrate specialized equipment, and comply with industry regulations. Around 4,000 refrigerated vehicles were modified in 2023 to support Israel's growing food delivery and pharmaceutical cold chain sectors. Key applications in Israel include refrigerated transport for the food industry, customized fittings for maintenance and service vehicles, and specialized equipment carriers for sectors like construction and telecommunications. Israel's construction industry grew by 7,000 active projects in 2023, further increasing demand for utility-modified vehicles. The rising demand for LCV modifiers is influenced by several key factors. The growth of e-commerce and logistics services has increased the need for efficient delivery vehicles. Over 80% of logistics companies in Israel light commercial vehicle modifiers market expanded their fleets with modified LCVs in 2023. Additionally, government incentives aimed at promoting energy efficiency and reducing emissions encourage businesses to upgrade their fleets with modern modifications. Around 15% of new vehicle purchases in Israel in 2023 were electric or hybrid LCVs, many requiring modifications. Economic factors such as the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises also contribute to market growth. Market players are responding by offering innovative modification services, focusing on quality, compliance with safety standards, and quick turnaround times. In 2023, modification turnaround times dropped by 30% due to improved processes adopted by market leaders. Brands like Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Renault remain prominent due to their reliability and compatibility with a wide range of modifications, making them preferred choices for companies seeking adaptable commercial vehicles. Key Findings in Israel light commercial vehicle modifiers market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 370.15 million CAGR 4.67% By Type Overall Modification (65.42%) By Vehicle Type Light Commercial Trucks (34.97%) By End Users Logistics and Delivery Services (28.66%) By Application Safety Enhancement (24.70%) Top Drivers

Growing demand for customized LCVs in booming logistics and service sectors.

Government incentives promoting energy-efficient and compliant vehicle modifications. Expansion of e-commerce requiring specialized delivery and transport solutions. Top Trends

Increase in electric and hybrid LCV modifications for sustainability.

Adoption of advanced technology in LCV modifications for enhanced functionality. Rising preference for modular and flexible vehicle modification solutions. Top Challenges

High costs associated with advanced vehicle modification technologies.

Stringent regulatory compliance increasing complexity of modification processes. Limited availability of skilled professionals for specialized vehicle modifications.

Resilient Market Growth and Demand

The light commercial vehicle modifiers market in Israel, despite facing challenges due to ongoing regional conflicts and economic uncertainties, demonstrates remarkable resilience and steady growth. As of 2024, the LCV market is projected to achieve unit sales of approximately 31,800 vehicles, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.59%, leading to a market volume of 43,530 vehicles by 2032. This demand is driven by the increasing reliance on logistics solutions and the rapid growth of e-commerce, which necessitates efficient last-mile delivery vehicles. Furthermore, Israel's automotive leasing market has shown stability despite broader economic challenges, including the sharp 19.4% annualized GDP decline in the last quarter of 2023. This resilience ensures businesses maintain their reliance on LCVs for operational needs, even during uncertain times.

Government Support and Economic Stimulus

Government support through various economic stimulus measures provides a solid foundation for the light commercial vehicle modifiers market. In January 2024, the Israeli government approved a transformative stimulus package to boost the high-tech industry, indirectly benefiting the automotive sector by fostering innovation and encouraging new business opportunities. Fiscal measures, such as providing credit to affected sectors like construction and transportation, have safeguarded employment and supported critical industries. Additionally, the government's post-COVID-19 recovery strategy emphasizes investments in infrastructure and transport, creating an environment conducive to growth in the LCV segment. These initiatives highlight the government's commitment to stabilizing the economy and creating opportunities for market players.

Tax incentives and investment promotion initiatives in Israel in the light commercial vehicle modifiers market offer additional comfort to investors and businesses in the light commercial vehicle market. The Preferred Enterprise (PFE) regime provides tax benefits to enterprises contributing to economic development, job creation, and trade balance improvements. Moreover, Israel's foreign tax credit mechanism allows foreign tax payments to be credited against corporate tax liabilities, encouraging international investment. The government also actively supports industrial research and development (R&D) through various programs that foster private sector innovation. Additionally, the establishment of "Invest in Israel," an investment promotion center, facilitates foreign direct investment (FDI), ensuring consistent support for automotive industry players and enhancing the LCV modifier market.

Strong Performance of Related Industries

The robust performance of related industries, particularly e-commerce and logistics, further bolsters confidence in the light commercial vehicle modifiers market. The e-commerce sector in Israel is expected to grow significantly from $8.11 billion in 2023. This growth drives demand for LCVs needed for last-mile delivery systems. Additionally, Israel's position as an innovation hub for secure supply chains and logistics technologies, such as real-time shipment monitoring and low-cost tracking solutions, complements the growing demand for LCVs. These trends ensure that market players can capitalize on the increasing integration of technology and logistics within the LCV sector.

Favorable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Trends

Favorable trends in foreign direct investment (FDI) further contribute to a positive outlook for Israel's light commercial vehicle modifiers market. As of June 2024, FDI in Israel increased by $5.9 billion, reflecting a robust investment environment. Israel ranks fourth among OECD nations for FDI as a percentage of GDP, highlighting its attractiveness to international investors in the light commercial vehicle market. This strong FDI performance indicates confidence in Israel's economy and industries, including automotive and transportation. For market players in the LCV modifier sector, these trends provide reassurance that capital and investments remain accessible, enabling growth and expansion.

International Trade Agreements and Partnerships

Israel's extensive network of international trade agreements and partnerships strengthens the market's appeal. Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with numerous countries reduce tariffs and trade barriers, facilitating the import and export of vehicles and parts. Qualifying Industrial Zones (QIZs) with Jordan and Egypt allow products to enter the U.S. market duty-free, benefiting LCV manufacturers and suppliers. Ongoing negotiations for new FTAs with countries such as Australia, Bahrain, China, India, and Vietnam present further opportunities for expanded market access. These partnerships ensure that Israel remains well-connected to global markets, mitigating potential risks from regional instability and creating new avenues for growth in the light commercial vehicle modifier market.

Dominance of Light Commercial Trucks in Israel: Versatility Drives Modification Growth

Light commercial trucks remain the backbone of Israel's light commercial vehicle modifiers market, with high demand across diverse industries such as agriculture, construction, and logistics. In 2023, the sales of light commercial trucks totaled 47,000 units, driven by the increasing need for reliable vehicles capable of handling versatile tasks. Among these, 25,000 units were modified for industry-specific functionalities, underscoring their critical role in business operations. Notably, the agricultural sector alone upgraded 8,000 trucks with features such as heavy-duty suspension and off-road capabilities to handle rural terrains effectively. To meet operational demands, businesses have focused on improving performance and safety. In 2023, 11,500 trucks were fitted with anti-roll bars and reinforced frames to increase stability when carrying heavy loads. Additionally, 9,000 trucks had cargo bed extenders installed, enabling businesses to transport larger goods. With sustainability becoming a significant concern, 7,000 trucks were upgraded to accommodate biofuel systems, aligning with Israel's green energy initiatives. Furthermore, over 5,500 trucks were equipped with intelligent load-balancing systems, reducing wear and tear on the vehicle while optimizing fuel consumption.

The economic benefits of these modifications in the light commercial vehicle modifiers market make them a priority for businesses across light commercial vehicle market. Truck owners spent an average of 35,000 ILS per vehicle on customizations, particularly for safety upgrades, such as collision detection and lane-assist systems. Moreover, 10,000 trucks were equipped with advanced cooling systems to ensure smooth operations in Israel's hot climate. Businesses investing in modifications reported operational savings of 20 million ILS in 2023, primarily due to lower maintenance costs and increased efficiency. These trends demonstrate that light commercial trucks, with their adaptability and modification potential, are vital to Israel's industrial and economic landscape.

Ask For Customization @

Safety Modifications Dominate Israel's Light Commercial Vehicle Market: Saving Lives and Businesses

Safety modifications have become the cornerstone of Israel's light commercial vehicle modifiers market, with businesses prioritizing them to comply with regulations and protect their assets. In 2023, 20,000 vehicles were fitted with advanced emergency response systems, ensuring rapid assistance in case of accidents. Additionally, 13,000 vehicles were upgraded with proximity sensors to assist in navigating crowded urban areas. These modifications have proven essential in reducing accidents, especially as 4,000 road incidents involving light commercial vehicles were recorded in 2023. Innovative safety features are also being implemented to enhance driver awareness and cargo protection. For example, 10,500 vehicles have been equipped with fatigue monitoring systems, which alert drivers when they show signs of drowsiness. Meanwhile, 9,000 vehicles were enhanced with tamper-proof locking mechanisms to prevent cargo theft during transit. To improve control on steep or uneven roads, 7,000 vehicles were fitted with hill-assist technology, minimizing the risk of rollbacks. Furthermore, 6,000 vehicles received upgraded hydraulic braking systems designed for high-stress conditions.

The economic impact of safety upgrades in the light commercial vehicle modifiers market is equally compelling in the light commercial vehicle market. Businesses invested an estimated 45 million ILS in safety modifications in 2023, with significant returns in operational efficiency and reduced insurance premiums. Fleet operators reported that vehicles with safety modifications experienced 1,500 fewer incidents, saving lives and reducing downtime. Additionally, 8,500 vehicles were fitted with lane-keeping assist systems, which are particularly useful for long-haul journeys. Insurance companies in Israel also offered discounts to owners of 5,000 commercial vehicles equipped with advanced safety technologies, further incentivizing these upgrades. By prioritizing safety, businesses not only protect their workforce but also gain a competitive edge in the evolving commercial vehicle market.

Israel Light Commercial Vehicle Modifiers Market Key Players:



Stellantis

Isuzu

Carrier

Thermo King

Sortimoli

REE Automotive

ISRAEL-EV

Feldman

Hydrofix Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type



Overall Modification Local Modification

By Vehicle Type



Light Commercial Bus & Van

Light Commercial Trucks

Micro Van & Truck Chassis Cabs

By Application



Performance Improvement

Appearance Change

Safety Enhancement

Comfort Improvement Others (Such as Refrigeration Unit Modification, Utility Enhancement, etc.)

By End User



Government Agencies

Retail Sector (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets)

Construction Sector

Logistics and Delivery Services

Healthcare Sector

Education Sector (Schools/Universities)

Hospitality and Tourism Others

Inquire more about this report before purchase:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: